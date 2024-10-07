NCAA holds confab on aviation industry

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has concluded plans to organise a conference on repositioning the air transport industry for economic viability.

The event would enable industry analysts to reflect on how this objective could be achieved, just as the agency enforces safety and security in air travel.

The one-day summit themed: ‘Repositioning the Nigerian Aviation Industry for the Financial Capability and Economic Viability: An Inclusive Regulatory Dialogue’ is scheduled for October 9, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, by 9:00 am.

Keynote speakers include Dr Jekwu Ozoemene, Dr Emeka Okengwu, Mr Olusheyi Ogunleye.

Jekwu, who is the lead speaker, will present the main paper titled: ‘Sustainable Growth in the Nigerian Civil Aviation and Air Transportation Sector: Regulatory Imperatives’.

With over 25 years experience in banking and finance, consulting and in the development space, Jekwu is currently the Executive Director of Alternative Bank and immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria, HTFN, and the Nigeria Business Coalition Against AIDS, NiBUCAA.

Okengwu, who will present the paper titled: ‘Leveraging Global Aviation Business Finance Mechanism: A Reminiscence of the Cape Town Convention’ is an ex-student of Government College Umuahia and has a (B.sc, MiE and PhD) in Political Sc, Entrepreneurship Studies and Development Economics from the Universities of Nigeria, State University New York and ITTL-Doctoral Research Centre, Nigeria and the United States of America respectively.

Ogunleye is a former United States Transportation Security Administration, TSA, Representative and Attache to West Africa. In this role, he served as the principal regulatory and aviation security liaison to 13 African countries, all US air carriers, and as aviation security adviser to US ambassadors in the region. With over 28 years of aviation security, regulatory, and anti-terrorism experience, Mr. Ogunleye is a true and tested expert in his field.

Ogunleye will deliver a paper titled, Harnessing the Opportunities in Global Aviation and Air Transportation System for National Economic Growth and Development: Inclusive Regulatory Dialogue.