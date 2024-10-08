NAUS urges FG, ASUU to avert looming strike

The National Deputy President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), Comrade Meshach Anthony Nwakwo, has called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to take swift action to prevent another looming strike.

Addressing the media on the matter, Nwakwo emphasized the devastating impact that previous strikes have had on students, and urged both parties to prioritize the well-being of Nigerian students.

“This impending action, if not averted, will have far-reaching consequences on the academic, psychological, and emotional well-being of Nigerian students,” Nwakwo warned.

He expressed concern that further disruptions could exacerbate the negative effects of past strikes, including rising crime rates, unplanned pregnancies, forced marriages, and increased anxiety among students.

The call for immediate intervention comes in the wake of increasing fears that the ASUU might once again down tools due to unresolved issues with the Federal Government.

Nwakwo underscored the importance of quality education, aligning his arguments with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which both emphasize education as a fundamental right.

“Nigeria, as a signatory to these international conventions, must prioritize education and ensure its accessibility to all citizens,” he stated.

He added that the nation’s future depends on its commitment to educating its youth.

Reflecting on the long history of ASUU strikes, which date back to 1978, Nwakwo noted the recurring nature of these disruptions. He cited significant strikes between 2003 and 2013, including a six-month halt in 2002 and another in 2009. According to Nwakwo, these breaks in academic activities have long-lasting effects, with the 2022 ASUU strike alone affecting over 30 million students.

“The psychological and emotional toll of such disruptions cannot be overstated. We cannot afford to relive such a nightmare.

“It is expedient that the Federal Government invests more in education, as it is tantamount to investing in Nigeria’s future.”

Nwakwo applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to improve the state of education, referencing Tinubu’s past interventions in Lagos to end ASUU strikes and his student-friendly initiatives like the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Nwakwo also advocated for the distribution of CNG buses to all universities to alleviate transportation costs for students.

Addressing ASUU, he called for the leadership, under Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, to reopen dialogue with the Federal Government.

“Meaningful concessions from both sides can avert this impending disruption.

“As partners in progress, we understand ASUU’s concerns but urge constructive engagement to safeguard our academic future,” he said.

He proposed that both ASUU and the Federal Government prioritize the interests of students by allocating sufficient resources to public universities and fulfilling their previous commitments to ASUU.