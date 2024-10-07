National devt: Stakeholders harp on youth engagement, enabling environment

.as Sanwo-Olu tasks leaders, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Stakeholders have stressed the need for the government to engage the youth actively and create an enabling environment to thrive inoder to stem social devices, as well as enhance national development drive.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on leaders and stakeholders across all spheres to prioritise supporting youths to reach their full potential.

Sanwo-Olu and the stakeholders made the remarks during the commemoration of the year 2024 World Habitat Day, with the theme:”Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future,” held at Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday.

Princess Omolara Oyekan-Olumegbon, the guest speaker, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos Police Command, Superintendent of Police, SP, Ben Hundeyin, Tpl, Ojelade Olumuyiwa, Olukosi Folasayo, and Mrs Kadijat Dokunmu-Adegbite, all discussants, were unanimous in a clarion call for the government to create an enabling environment for youths.

They all noted that Nigerian youths are very innovative, resilient, but the environment in Nigeria often discouraged them from unleashing their full potential, leading to many seeking greener pasture abroad, known as “Japa syndrome.”

“Nigeria youths are one of the most industrious, hardworking in the world and this is seen when they find themselves out the shore of the country breaking records, come up with innovations, shattering ceilings and creating all manners of opportunities for themselves but somehow the environment has not helped them to achieve their aims at home,” they posited.

They submitted that government at all levels should put in more business-friendly policies that bring succour to the private business sector as most jobs are created by the private sector worldwide.”

In his address, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister, Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin, stressed the critical role of youth in changing the narratives and

fostering a sustainable, livable environment.

According to him, “As we commemorate World Habitat Day 2024, I urge all stakeholders—government agencies, private sector partners, civil society, and youth leaders—to work together in creating more opportunities for youth-driven entrepreneurship and innovation.

“By fostering an environment where young people can thrive, we are laying the foundation for a future in which Lagos will continue to flourish.”

Stressing the need to address challenges confronting Nigerian youths, Sanwo-Olu said, “While we celebrate the potential of our youth, we must also address the social challenges they face.”

He added that unemployment, crime, and substance abuse were pressing issues tackled by his administration through robust investments in education, vocational training, and mentorship programs.

“These efforts are equipping our youths with the tools they need to avoid these vices and instead become agents of positive societal transformation,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the youths of Lagos must remain “the architects of change, the innovators of tomorrow, and the inspiration for their peers.”

He therefore, urged all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to building a city where every citizen, particularly the youth, could reach their full potential and shape a Lagos that is not only economically robust but also socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and resilient in the face of challenges.

“This is a collective responsibility—we owe it to ourselves, to our children, and to future generations,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that the State Government remained focused on empowering the youth to align with the goals of the Lagos resilience strategy, “which seeks to build a city capable of withstanding the impacts of climate change, improve infrastructure, and enhance public transportation systems.

“Our commitment extends to achieving the aims of the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11—to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.”

Speaking to the theme he stressed that “Today, we not only celebrate the progress we have made in urban development but also recognise the critical role our young people play in shaping the future of Lagos.

“With over 22 million residents, Lagos stands as Africa’s largest city and Nigeria’s economic powerhouse. Our youth, who make up approximately 51.5 per cent of this population, are the driving force behind the growth and innovation that define this vibrant city.

“Their creativity, energy, and resilience are essential to the realisation of our vision for a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous Lagos.”

He called for harnessing the ingenuity of the youth to address problems of rapid urbanisation, housing shortages, population growth, and environmental challenges confronting the state.

He commended the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for its dedication to promoting an inclusive urban future, which is highlighted by its focus on engaging the youth, “who are crucial to the future of our city’s development.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, recognised the important role of young people in the development of the state.

This, he said, was reflected in the focus and strides of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration as captured by the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.

He added, “We are convinced that the administration is on the right track, as young people are not just the future; they are the present. Their energy, creativity, and fresh perspectives are exactly what our cities need to thrive in the 21st century.”

Others who spoke at the event were the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde and Permanent Secretary , Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire while former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Toyin Ayinde and Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde, among others, were in attendance.

The celebration of World Habitat Day 2024 in Lagos, which featured panel discussion, school debate, drama and exhibition was graced by members of the State Executive Council, body of Permanent Secretaries, General Managers of government agencies, youth from public secondary schools and lovers of the built environment.

World Habitat Day is a significant international observance aimed at raising awareness and motivating initiatives concerning the condition of human settlements globally.