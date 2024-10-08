Naira gains N73.39 against dollar at official market 

The Naira on Tuesday appreciated by N73.39 at the official market, trading at N1,561.76 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange revealed this.

This represents a 4.48 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Monday when it exchanged at N1,635.15 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover increased to 253.68 million dollars on Tuesday, up from 126.24 million dollars recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,650 and N1,540 against the dollar, respectively