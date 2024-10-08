NAF appoints Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa as new Director of DOPRI

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa as the new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI).

The appointment was approved by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.

In a related move, the former DOPRI, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, has been redeployed to the newly established NAF Civil-Military Relations Branch, where he will serve as Director of Coordination and Cooperation.

A statement issued by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director of Public Relations, emphasized that these strategic changes are part of the NAF’s ongoing efforts to enhance public and community engagement. “This realignment aims to ensure a stronger and more effective interface with the general public and stakeholders,” the statement read.

As the new spokesperson for the NAF, Air Commodore Akinboyewa will be responsible for overseeing media engagements, strategic communications, and information dissemination. He is expected to continue building public perception, maintaining transparency, and fostering trust and confidence in the NAF.

Air Commodore Akinboyewa, a native of Ondo West Local Government Area in Ondo State, is a seasoned officer with a distinguished career. A graduate of the 43rd Regular Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the NDA, a Postgraduate Diploma in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, and a Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies from the NDA.

Throughout his career, he has held several key command and staff positions and attended numerous courses both locally and internationally. He is also a Distinguished Fellow of the National Defence College Nigeria and an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.