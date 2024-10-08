My suspension, affront on Supreme Court’s verdict on LG autonomy – Alimosho LG chair, Sulaimon

Obasa

The embattled Chairman of Alimosho Local Government Council, Lagos, Jelili Suleiman, has said that his purported suspension by the State House of Assembly is illegal and unconstitutional.

In a statement issued by his lawyer, Dr Abdul Mahmud, he said the suspension constituted a blatant affront to the recent decision of the Supreme Court which affirmed the autonomy and independence of local government under the 1999 Constitution.

In the statement made available by the lawyer in Abuja, he condemned the decision of the House and the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to suspend the chairman and direct his Vice to take over his function.

The lawyer said that the coercive actions of the Speaker and the encroachment of the Assembly on the constitutional power of the local government will be resisted within the bounds of law.

“The autonomy of local government councils is a fundamental pillar of Nigeria’s federal system, and any attempt to undermine that autonomy is a violation of constitutional provisions.

“The recent decision of the Supreme Court in Attorney General of the Federation vs. Attorney General of Abia State & 35 Ors (SC/CV/343/2024) expressly recognises that local governments are vested with powers to manage their own affairs independently, without undue interference from States’ Houses of Assembly.

“By allegedly suspending Hon. Jelili Sulaimon, the Speaker and the Lagos State House of Assembly have acted in clear defiance of the constitutional principles enunciated by the apex court, thereby exceeding their constitutional mandates,’’ he said.

The lawyer said that there is a pending suit, filed by his client before the Federal High Court challenging the powers of the Speaker and the Lagos State House of Assembly to exercise oversight functions over the affairs of Alimosho Local Government.

He stressed that the Assembly cannot exercise such oversight functions when the Council has its own legislative assembly charged with such functions.

The lawyer said that the defendants in the suit, were duly served with the court processes.

“In fact, the action of the Speaker and the Assembly, while this case is subsisting, constitutes an unlawful interference in a matter that is yet to be determined by the court.

“The Speaker and his cohorts in the Lagos State House of Assembly, in their attempt to ambush and foist helplessness on the Federal High Court, have merely displayed jejune rascality.

“If the government treats court order with levity and contempt, the confidence of the citizens in the courts will be seriously eroded and the effect of that will be the beginning of anarchy in replacement of the rule of law,’’ he said.

The lawyer stressed that his clients “cannot be cowered by the legislative tyranny of the House or deterred by the Speaker’’.

He, therefore, called on the Speaker and the House to immediately reverse its decision.

The Counsel reiterated that suspension of an elected official without due process is a threat to democratic governance and should not be tolerated in any form or giving any recognition.

The Lagos state House of Assembly on Monday suspended the embattled Council Chairman, indefinitely

The decision, which was reportedly reached during Monday’s plenary session, came after lawmakers voted unanimously to remove Sulaimon over allegations of misconduct and defiance of the legislative House.

The Vice Chairman of the Council, Mr. Akinpelu Johnson, was directed to assume control of the council’s affairs.