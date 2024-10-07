My godfather gave me N5m to pay SAN for pardon, says Bobrisky in new tape

Controversial cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has allegedly claimed he paid N5 million upfront to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in an attempt to secure a Federal Government pardon over money laundering charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky allegedly disclosed that the SAN had initially requested N10 million for the legal service but explained that he was unable to raise the full amount as his account had been frozen by the EFCC.

The revelation was made in a video shared by popular social media influencer, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), on Monday, October 7, 2024.

VDM revealed that the call recording took place on May 16, 2024.

In the voice note, Bobrisky shared that his godfather had stepped in to assist by paying the initial N5 million.

However, he admitted that he couldn’t request more financial help since his godfather had already provided him with a well-furnished apartment near the prison.

Bobrisky also cleared up speculation surrounding his incarceration, confirming that he was not in prison as many had believed.

He admitted, “Truth be told, I won’t lie to you, you’re my person. I’m not in prison, but I’m around there. They got me an apartment because of my godfather. My godfather was able to say, ‘Never, you will not smell that prison.’

“Let the world think that, but you will never.” “So, he was able to talk to the Deputy Controller in Nigeria and he said that as long as Bob is not posting or saying anything, they can put me close to the place so I can always come inside and see people, and welcome my family. Nobody needs to know.”

Bobrisky added, “I’m supposed to finish my sentence by July, but if we get the amnesty, I could leave by the first week of next month. The SAN asked for N10 million, which I could have transferred, but my account is frozen. My godfather gave me N5 million and we sent it to the SAN two weeks ago. He has already submitted the pardon request.”

Meanwhile, some hours after the recording was released, Bobrisky took to his Instagram account to make a jocular remark.

He wrote, “Nurse Titi your patient is out again,” accompanied with laughing emojis.

This revelation followed an earlier claim by Bobrisky that EFCC operatives demanded and received N15 million to drop the money laundering charges against him.

The crossdresser alleged that her godfather, along with the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional arranged for him to serve her six-month sentence in a private apartment rather than in prison.

