Mr light announces release of his new single pray

Fast-rising artist from the East, known as Mr. Light has come to his official Instagram page to announce the release of his new song titled Prayer
With over a decade of experience in the media industry and a remarkable career spanning across Nigeria
Mr light continues to captivate audiences with his charismatic voice and engaging presence
Mr Light has become a household name, connecting with listeners through his relatable charm and informative songs.
Prayer Now available on all major streaming platforms,
“Prayer ” invites listeners from around the world to explore
Mr light’s fresh take on music. With this single, he aims to establish himself as a strong force within the Afrobeats genre, setting the stage for future innovative releases.
In support of the single, Mr light is also gearing up for a series of live shows and media appearances to promote “Prayer .” Fans can expect energetic performances that showcase his musical talent and captivating stage presence.
