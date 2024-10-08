Movie director speaks on  ‘The Passion and Temptation of Queen Cleopatra’

By Rita Okoye

Multi – award – winning movie director, Frank Ikegwuonu has spoken on the buzz on the much anticipated blockbuster movie, ‘The Passion and Temptation of Queen Cleopatra.’

Ikegwuonu who is also a reknowned film festival coordinator said that the movie which was professionally done highlights the ugly and dangerous consequences of illegal transactions of stolen African artifacts.

He said: ” It is a must – watch movie that should spark off relevant and important discussions on a number of issues in Africa. It features some Hollywood stars as well as Nollywood actors.

Florence1billionProduction limited has exclusive rights over the story and film of ‘The Passion and temptations of Queen Cleopatra.’

Florence1billionProduction has also authorized Greenwich Odeon cinema to show the movie on a set date.”

The cast include Lucien Morgan, Uche Odoputa, Caz Chidiebere Obidike, Anita Okonji Eke, Mariah Jijingi, Chukwuemeka Okoroafor, Chiella SCO, Claudia Parvin among others.

The film is produced by HRM Florence Okonkwo. She is also the Executive Producer.

In a remarkable feat, Okonkwo is set to premiere her fourth film in Greenwich, showcasing her dedication to storytelling and cinematic excellence. Her first film, “For the Love of Money,” directed by Ruke Amata and Nelson Spyk, premiered on September 5, 2014, at Greenwich.

With her fourth premiere in Greenwich, Okonkwo cements her status as a trailblazing filmmaker, inspiring a new generation of storytellers.