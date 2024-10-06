Morocco 2025: Nkhakananga to officiate Nigeria vs Libya clash

Malawian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga has been appointed to officiate Friday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya’s Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also selected Nkhakananga’s compatriots, Clemence Kanduku and Joseph Nyauti, as assistant referees 1 and 2, respectively. Botswanan official Keabetswe Dintwa will serve as the fourth official for the Matchday 3 encounter, which kicks off at 5 p.m.

Ghanaian Munkaila Nassam Adam will act as the match commissioner, while Issaka Boubacar from Niger and Mayowa Akingbemisilu will serve as the referee assessor and broadcast venue manager, respectively.