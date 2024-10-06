MARAN trains members on cyberbullying

via maritime africa

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria, MARAN has announced a one-day workshop to train members on cyberbullying, social media menace.

Cyberbully is the use of technology to harass, intimidate, or threaten someone, typically through social media, messaging apps, emails, or other online platforms.

The workshop organised in collaboration with the Port Police is scheduled to hold on October 10, 2024 at the International Maritime Centre, Apapa, to educate participants on the prevention, identification, and response to cyberbullying, ensuring a safer online environment for everyone.

This comes as part of the association’s effort in promoting online safety for its members in the course of their duties as Journalists in the Maritime Industry.

The organisrs said that the participants would be armed with a clear definition of cyberbullying and its forms, recognise signs and symptoms of cyberbullying, and develop strategies for prevention and intervention in their reportages, at the end of the workshop.