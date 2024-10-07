Man City win legal battle against Premier League

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester City have claimed a successful point against the English Premier League in a legal battle concerning the “unlawful” rules governing commercial deals.

City took the Associated Party Transaction rules to court after they considered themselves unfairly blocked from agreeing to remunerative sponsorship deals with their associated companies.

The English side are in a position to receive compensation for damages caused by the football organization.

The rules have been put as “unlawful” for the reason of not taking into consideration of interest-free loans that shareholders lend to clubs.

EPL’s initial plan was to prevent cash injection from commercial deals by companies associated directly with any Premier League team.

The rule introduced in 2021, was in place to determine “fair market value”.

A vote against the APT was called for by the English Champions last week, allowing all the clubs in the

league to vote for or against the rule.

Only eight clubs went stood with the Prem namely Manchester United, West Ham, Liverpool, Brentford, Fulham, Wolves, Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Vanguard News