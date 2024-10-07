LP vows to challenge Rivers LGA Polls in court

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the local government area council election conducted in Rivers State on Saturday by the State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), calling it a sham.

In a statement released in Port Harcourt on Monday, the party announced its intention to take legal action against the RSIEC, claiming the election was held in defiance of established electoral standards.

Dr. Francis David Matthew, Publicity Secretary of the Port Harcourt City Campaign Council, stated, “The Labour Party wishes to categorically condemn the fraudulent exercise carried out by RSIEC on October 5, 2024, in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area. It is crucial for the public to understand that what transpired was not an election but a coronation, orchestrated without adherence to the electoral laws of our land.”

Matthew emphasized that none of the fundamental principles or laws governing free, fair, and credible elections were followed. He expressed confidence that the courts would ultimately deem the process unlawful, as the party possesses overwhelming evidence of the violations that occurred.

“A glaring example is the non-use of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the absence of result sheets in 938 out of 960 polling units across the 20 wards of Port Harcourt LGA. This is a gross violation of the law, and we, as a party and as the people of Rivers, vehemently reject this travesty.”

He added, “As law-abiding citizens, we intend to address these serious infractions in court. We have irrefutable evidence from thousands of witnesses at various polling units in Port Harcourt LGA, all of whom experienced and documented this unlawful process firsthand.”

Matthew urged party supporters not to lose hope, stating that the judiciary has proven to be a reliable means of rectifying electoral injustices. He expressed confidence that the courts would carefully examine the evidence and deliver a just and honorable verdict.