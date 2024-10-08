LP crisis: Interim National Committee to appeal Abure’s court victory

John Alechenu, ABUJA

The last is yet to be heard about the crisis rocking the Labour Party LP, as the Senator Nanedi Usman-led National Interim Committee, has announced its intention to appeal the court decision which granted recognition to the Julius Abure-led faction.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to immediately recognize Abure as national chairman of LP.

In a tarse statement she signed, Usman said, having consulted with Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and relevant stakeholders, the interim committee has reached a decision to appeal the judgement.

The statement read: “This evening, I met with His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, His Excellency Governor Alex Otti, and Senator Darlington Nwokocha (Secretary, LP Caretaker Committee). We deliberated on the judgment passed today.

“ The case actually preceded the formation of the Caretaker Committee. However, after being briefed, the Caretaker Committee decided to join the case.

“Consequently, we have resolved to appeal the judgment accordingly.

“I, therefore, call on all party members to remain calm and maintain peace as we continue our reconciliation efforts.”