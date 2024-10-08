Abure

…offers opponents olive branch

By John Alechenu

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Julius Abure, has announced forgiveness for his opponents whom he accused of assassinating his character in the cause of the political feud over the party’s leadership.

Abure said this in his first official reaction after a Federal High Court, in Abuja, yesterday, upheld the party’s National Convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State, on March 27, 2024, where he was elected for a second term.

The LP Chairman specifically called on Peter Obi whom he referred to as “the former LP Presidential Candidate,“ to help “unite the party”.

In an official reaction titled: “A New Dawn for Labour Party : Victory, Forgiveness and Unity”, released in Abuja, Abure hailed Justices of the Court in Abuja and Umuahia for resisting external pressure to deliver justice in the case.

He said, “Now that the court has spoken, I offer my forgiveness to those who attempted to undermine our party, engaged in character assassination and blackmail, especially of my person.

“However, in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ, I say, ‘I forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.’ Forgiveness must be accompanied by repentance and restitution.

“It is my sincere hope that those involved in these actions will reflect on their mistakes, come forward with a repentant heart, and reconcile themselves with the party.

“ In doing so, they should also consider restitution for the damages they have caused us. Only then can we truly move forward, heal our party, and work for the common good of Nigeria.

“Be that as it may, I call on Peter Obi, the former Presidential candidate of our party to help unite the party.”

Earlier, he said, “It is with immense gratitude and a heart full of forgiveness that I issue this statement following our significant victory at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“The Court, presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite, has reaffirmed our leadership by upholding the outcome of the Labour Party convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State, and consequently compelled INEC to give due recognition to the leadership of Barr. Julius Abure.

“This victory is not just mine, but a victory for justice and democracy. It confirms that the rule of law prevails and that our party’s leadership remains legitimate.

“For this, I must first and foremost thank Almighty God for guiding us through this challenging period.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the judiciary, particularly Justice Emeka Nwite, for his courage and integrity in delivering a judgment that upheld justice and resisted external pressures. His well-articulated judgment has restored our faith in the judiciary and given us hope for democracy in Nigeria.

“I must also appreciate Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court, who had earlier validated the Labour Party’s convention held in Nnewi.

“His judgment became the foundation for other rulings, reflecting the strength and fairness of our judicial system.

“Additionally, Justice C. K. Nwankwo of the Abia High Court also deserves recognition for resisting pressure and avoiding granting a kangaroo interim and interlocutory orders against me and the party.

“Some individuals, whose names I choose not to mention, attempted to secure these orders but failed.

“These judges have set an admirable precedent for upholding justice in the face of adversity and huge inducement.

“They sought to restrain us, as National Executive Committee members of the party, from even speaking to the press. Thankfully, the courts technically avoided granting such orders and justice prevailed.”

The party chairman expressed confidence that the judgment marks the beginning of a new era for the Labour Party in Nigeria.

He admitted that the party will need restructuring and healing, noting that his doors are open to all.

On his plans for the party, Abure said, “In the coming days, we will focus on rebuilding our structures, reconnecting with our grassroots, and uniting our members.

“We will heal old wounds and emerge stronger than ever before. With the collective efforts of all members, we will continue to fight for the interests of the common man and the betterment of Nigeria.

“I must also say clearly that I give kudos to and appreciate the judiciary for the work done so far. Their role in ensuring that justice prevails in the Labour Party leadership crisis has been invaluable.

“Finally, I would like to acknowledge and deeply appreciate the steadfastness of our members, supporters, and well-wishers who stood by the party during these trying times.

“Your unwavering belief in our cause has brought us to this moment, and together we will continue to work for a Labour Party that truly represents the hopes and aspirations of every Nigerian.

“Let this victory be the foundation upon which we shall build a stronger Labour Party, united in purpose and driven by the desire to serve the people of Nigeria.

“ I also want to thank the judiciary once again for standing firm in the face of challenges, thereby renewing our faith in democracy and the future of Nigeria.”

Recall, party stakeholders led by Mr. Peter Obi and the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, convened a meeting in Umuahia where the announced the dissolution of the Abure-led LP National Working Committee and the appointment of the Senator Nanedi Usman-led 29-member Interim National Committee to steer the party’s affairs for a 90 days period.

The committee was given the task of Organising Congresses from the ward, local government and state levels which will culminate in a national convention to elect new national leaders. End.