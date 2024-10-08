LP crisis: Abure wins round one as court upholds Nnewi convention

Abure

John Alechenu, ABUJA

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the March 27, 2024, national convention of the Labour Party, LP, held in Nnewi as valid, constitutional and in line with all laid down laws of Nigeria.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, the court’s decisions were contained “In a judgement made by Justice Emeka Nwite, (who) while delivering the judgement, went further to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to grant due recognition and all privileges to the Labour Party’s National Working Committee as led by Barrister Julius Abure.”

Recall, that stakeholders of the party led by its Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, had met in Umuahia and appointed an Interim leadership for the party.

Senator Nanedi Usman who emerged as leader of the 29-member committee, was given 90 days within which to convene congress from ward level to the states to culminate in a national convention to elect a substantive national executive leadership.