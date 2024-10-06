Lobi Stars fires coach, appoints Amokachi as technical adviser

Dan ‘Da Bull’ Amokachi

By Peter Duru

The management of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi has fired Coach Eugene Agagbe and appointed former Super Eagles assistant coach, Daniel Amokachi in his stead.

The sack of Coach Agagbe came against the backdrop of the team’s poor runs since the commencement of the 2024-2025 NPFL Season.

A statement by the Head of Media, Lobi Stars FC, Emmanuel Uja stated Sunday that the backroom staff of the club were also relieved of their appointments in the shake-up.

The statement read, “In a major shakeup, the Board of Lobi Stars FC has officially relieved Coach Eugene Agagbe of his position as Chief Coach with immediate effect. This decision follows the Board’s review of Agagbe’s failure to meet a five-match win target, managing only one victory while losing three.

“In a bold move, the Board has appointed former Super Eagles coach, Daniel Amokachi, as the new Technical Adviser of the club. Amokachi’s appointment also takes immediate effect, as the club seeks to revitalize its strategy and improve performance on the field.

“Additionally, all backroom staff have been relieved of their duties and instructed to reapply if they wish to continue with the club. They have been asked to hand over all club property in their possession to the club’s secretary immediately.”

