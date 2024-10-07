LG polls: PDP has lost Rivers, BoT chair, Wabara laments

By Daniel Abia, Davies Iheamnachor, Steve Oko, John Alechenu, Chioma Onuegbu & Dickson Omobola

PORT HARCOURT — Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, yesterday lamented the woeful outing of his party in Saturday’s local government election in Rivers State, says the party has lost the state.

Wabara spoke yesterday, as Governor Siminialayi Fubara swore in the 23 LG chairmen who emerged in the October 5, polls, insisting he was still in PDP.

The governor, however, raised the alarm that there are plans by some persons to unleash violence on LG headquarters today, as the new chairmen resume office.

Recall that Action People’s Party, APP, won 22 LG seats, while Action Alliance, AA, was declared winner of Etche LG seat in a result announced by chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, retd.

APP also swept almost all the councillorship seats across the 23 councils, winning 314 of 319 wards, while All Progressive Congress, APC; Labour Party, LP; Social Democratic Party, SDP; and Young Peoples Party, YPP, got one each.

The RSIEC boss, who said 18 political parties participated in the elections held in 6,866 polling units of the state, commended the parties and Rivers people for their commitment to the poll.

These came as former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, lauded Governor Fubara and the entire people of the state for rejecting what he described as political intimidation and judicial chicanery by going ahead to elect leaders at the local government level.

Also, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah, retd, congratulated the governor on the successful conduct of the council elections in Rivers State, as APP in Rivers State equally praised him for his leadership, generosity and fairness before, during, and after the elections.

Senator Wabara, who spoke with Vanguard, attributed the party’s failure to self-destruction, saying the party is responsible for its fate as it ignored wise counsel over the political crisis in the state.

He expressed sadness that the ruling PDP which had held sway in the state since 1999, lost the grassroots to a little-known party due to an avoidable feud.

“This is the first of its kind in the history of LG elections in recent times where the ruling party, and party of the governor lost the grassroots structure.

“Politics is local but in this case, the PDP has shot itself in the leg. If we look deeper, it means that technically and literally, PDP has lost Rivers State.

“I doubt if Rivers will be under the control of the PDP in 2027. We have really shot ourselves in the leg.”

He expressed concern over the fate of PDP in Rivers, regretting that the wise counsel by elders of the party concerning the crisis in the state chapter of the party, was ignored.

“We saw this coming and we warned the players but instead of heeding our advice, some of us were called names and castigated. Today, we all have seen the result.

“It’s a big lesson for all that we must respect internal democracy and party supremacy. Impunity has no place in democracy. We must learn to resolve our differences internally.”

The former Senate President said the lesson of the Rivers’ council polls will help PDP take necessary precautions in 2027.

He said: “I think we have learnt the hard way but it’s not too late yet. We can’t afford to lose Rivers State completely.

“I, therefore, call on all the players in the Rivers political crisis to sheathe their swords. Let’s go back and resolve as a family, so we can come out stronger in 2027.”

We’ve uncovered plans to unleash violence on LG headquarters —Fubara

Governor Fubara, while swearing in the elected council chairman yesterday, raised the alarm that there are plans to mobilise suspected gunmen to unleash violence at the 23 LG headquarters across the state today.

Fubara, who noted that desperate situations required desperate measures, also assured the Federal Government that he would not be a party to the breakdown of law and order in the state, insisting that he would continue to approach every situation with peace.

He, however, urged the newly-elected LG chairmen in the state to emulate his approach to governance and eschew violence and declared that the controversy surrounding the Rivers LG elections was effectively over.

Asking the new chairmen to be “patient and calculative,” Fubara said: “I’m aware that they are mobilising 20 people per unit to go and confront you tomorrow when you resume in your local government headquarters.

“Please, if they are coming with violence, avoid them. The peace of this state is too important to us.

Everybody knows what they are planning but please I want to beg everyone to follow my approach.

“At the right time, you will always win if you are patient and calculative. We have made our promises to our people. We are going to lead them to the Promised Land.

“I am so glad that the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum of PDP, is here with us to witness this ceremony. I want to assure you that I remain a member of PDP, but the truth is that desperate situations require desperate measures.

“We were confronted with a situation where the local government of this state was heading to doom. The truth is that because of the genuine love we have for this state, we must salvage the councils.

‘’What we did with the support of Rivers people was to salvage the councils. To the glory of God, that has been done and dusted. Michelle Obama said when they set a very low standard, you set a very high standard.

“We are not going to go with their ways, we are not going to confront or fight anybody, we will continue to use the means of peace, ensuring that the assets of this state are protected. We are assuring the Federal Government that we are not going to be a party to any breakdown of law and order.

‘’We know that if there is a breakdown of law and order in this state, Nigeria will suffer and we are not party to it. And that is the reason our standard, in terms of maturity, must be high. For the newly sworn-in chairmen, I want you to see yourself as servants.

“Once you see yourself as emperor, that is where the problem begins. Once you see yourself as the one who knows it all, because of the power of the fund in your pocket, that is where we start seeing crisis. Let us see this opportunity as a call to service, as an opportunity for you to bring people together and deliver to the people of Rivers State.

“We need development in the 23 LGAs. That is the truth. A few things might have happened, but more needs to be done. And I’m charging you to be that ambassador. Ensure you represent the people that have elected you well. Represent them well.

“Work for the betterment of your local governments. Ensure you are servants. Open your doors. Embrace everyone and I assure you that nothing is bigger and greater than that. That is the structure.

‘’When you work for the people, when you bring them in, when you help them, there is nothing bigger than that. That will be the ingredient of this administration. I want to charge you to be peace-loving.

‘’I am aware that they are mobilising 20 people per unit to go and confront you tomorrow (today) when you resume in your local government headquarters. But please, if they are coming with violence, avoid them.

“The peace of the state is too important to lose. It is on public notice. Everybody knows what they are planning. But please, I want to beg everyone to follow my approach. You always win if you are patient and creative. We have made our promises to our people. We are going to lead them to the promised land,” he added.

Atiku hails Rivers people, Fubara for rejecting intimidation

In a post on his verified X handle, yesterday, Atiku wrote: “With the conclusion of the LG elections in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the state.

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy.

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.

“As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected LG leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour, shunning the path of tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavours.

“Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.

“I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections, even amid provocative challenges.

“In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process.”

Minimah hails Rivers gov over successful LG poll

Similarly, former Chief of Army Staff, Kenneth Minimah, in a congratulatory message to Fubara, lauded the governor’s resolve in ensuring that the elections took place, describing the outcome as a significant milestone for the state.

He said: “I wish to praise Governor Fubara for the seamless conduct of the LG elections and his resolve in ensuring the elections took place.

“The outcome of the elections is a significant milestone for the state. Fubara has steered the ship of state and I urge him to remain resolute in driving development.

“This development and successful council elections signifies Governor Fubara’s administration’s commitment to the people at the grassroots.”

He also commended RSIEC and the people for their part in the success of the election.

APP wins 314 out of 319 Wards in polls

A breakdown of the results showed that APP won in 314 wards, APC, BOOT, LP, SDP, and YPP, won one councillorship seat each.

The result is an indication that APC in the state participated in the October 5, despite the earlier announcement by the caretaker committee chairman, CTC, Chief Tony Okocha, that the party would not take part in the exercise.

Recall that before the election, Chief Emeka Beke, the factional chairman of Rivers APC declared that “as the authentic chairman of APC in Rivers State, we are fully ready for the election.”

Stop usurping President’s power, CTC chairman warns

In a similar development, a former governor in the state has been urged to desist from usurping the powers of the President and commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Director General of Simplified, Movement Worldwide, SMW, Evans Bipi, who gave the warning, accused the serving minister of usurping the powers of President Bola Tinubu by allegedly ordering the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to stop the just concluded LG elections in the state.

Bipi, who is also the outgoing CTC chairman of Ogu/Bolo LGA of Rivers State, said this while reacting to the withdrawal of the Nigerian Police from the election, citing a purported order of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said: “The President who graciously gave a three-month deadline to all governors to conduct LG elections in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court, cannot fold his arms and allow the minister who is his appointee to direct the Inspector General of Police to do otherwise, which is tantamount to usurpation of the powers of the President.”

Bipi called on President Tinubu to be wary of the minister “who desperately wants to control Rivers State by all means, as his actions pose a big threat to the powers of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“A Federal High Court, Abuja, lacks the jurisdiction to make an order stopping RSIEC from conducting the election which it is constitutionally empowered to do.

“The judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, was further misled to have issued an order against the judgment of the Supreme Court on local government autonomy.”

APP dedicates election victory to Rivers People

Meanwhile, the state chairman of APP in the state, Mr Sunny Wokekoro, who spoke shortly after the party’s 23 chairmanship candidates were declared winners in the local government council election in the state, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate RSIEC, under the leadership of Justice Enebeli, retd, for its timeliness and efficiency in organising the elections. This is a stark contrast to previous elections organised by INEC.

“RSIEC was precise and timely, with election materials arriving at the voting centres early. Voters were able to cast their votes without any issues.

“I also want to thank Governor Fubara for providing a level playing field for the elections to proceed smoothly, despite his party not contesting.”

Wokekoro also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for coming out in large numbers to vote overwhelmingly for the party’s candidates, assuring that the party would not let down the people who have placed their trust in it.

“This victory did not come easy, we worked very hard for it. We travelled throughout the state to campaign for votes. I promise the people of Rivers that the APP will not disappoint them.

“We have always believed in a new Nigeria and a new Rivers State. We are bringing in leadership that is proactive and responsive to the needs of the people. We are bringing in leadership that prioritizes the people above all else.

“I am confident that once the people of Rivers see our new grassroots leadership style, it will be easy to convince Governor Fubara to join our party,” he added.

AA clinches Etche LGA

The Action Alliance has been declared winners of Etche chairmanship seat in the just concluded LG election in Rivers State.

RSIEC declared the chairmanship candidate of AA for Etche council, Uzodinma Nwafor, winner yesterday.