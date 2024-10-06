LG polls: No election in Rivers, results were written – Nwambu

An observer group, Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness has said no local government election took place in Rivers State as the results were already written and RSIEC simply announced winners.

This disclosure was made by the Director General of CCLCA, Dr Gabriel Nwambu while appearing on AIT live program.

Nwambu said: “Actually there was no election in Rivers State, what happened was that the results had already been written and an announcement of winners.

He described the whole exercise as a mockery of democracy as the landmark verdict of the Supreme Court on July 11th was properly rubbished and the governors are grossly abusing all known methods of conducting elections worldwide.

Recall that there were protests against the conduct of the polls as two major parties, the PDP and APC stormed the streets to register their anger.