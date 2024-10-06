LG polls: Atiku hails Fubara, Rivers people for rejecting intimidation

John Alechenu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has hailed the Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, and the entire people of the state for rejecting what he described as political intimidation and judicial chicanery by going ahead to elect leaders at the local government level.

Atiku said this against the backdrop of the just concluded Rivers State Local Government Council elections.



In a post on his verified X handle, on Sunday, Atiku wrote: “With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the State.

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy!

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.

“As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected local government leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour, shunning the path of tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavors.

“Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.

“I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

“In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process.”