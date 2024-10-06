LG election: APP applauds Fubara for fair election, dedicates victory to people of Rivers State

Gov Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has praised the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for ensuring a level playing field during the local government elections held on Saturday.

The party commended the governor for his commitment to fairness before, during, and after the elections, and also lauded the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), chaired by Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), for conducting a transparent and credible poll.

The APP secured victories in 22 of the 23 local government chairmanship seats announced by the electoral commission, as well as numerous councillorship positions across the state.

Speaking after the announcement of the 23rd chairmanship candidate, the State Chairman of the APP, Hon. Sunny N. Wokekoro, expressed his gratitude to Governor Fubara for fostering a peaceful and impartial election process, despite the governor’s political party not being on the ballot.

Wokekoro said: “I would like to congratulate RSIEC under the leadership of Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli for organizing timely and efficient elections. This is a remarkable improvement compared to previous elections conducted by INEC.

“RSIEC ensured that election materials arrived early at voting centers, allowing voters to cast their ballots without any issues. I also want to thank Governor Siminialayi Fubara for providing a level playing field, ensuring the elections proceeded smoothly, even though his party did not contest.”

The APP chairman also praised the resilience of the people of Rivers State for coming out in large numbers to vote for the party’s candidates. He promised that the party would not disappoint the electorate and would introduce leadership that addresses the needs of the grassroots.

“This victory was hard-earned; we campaigned vigorously across the state. I assure the people of Rivers that the APP will not let them down,” Wokekoro added.

“We are committed to bringing leadership that is proactive and responsive to the needs of the people, prioritizing their welfare above all else. Our vision is for a new Nigeria and a new Rivers State.”

Wokekoro concluded by expressing optimism that once the people experience the APP’s grassroots leadership style, it would be easier to convince Governor Fubara to join the party.