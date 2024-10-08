LG autonomy: OSIEC, political parties beg FG not to withhold Osun LG fund

Passes votes of confidence on electoral body

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, and leaders of political parties in the state have appealed to the Federal Government not to withhold local government funds due to the State commission’s inability to conduct elections in local government areas in the state yet.

The duo in a communique jointly issued after its interactive session at OSIEC’s office in Osogbo on Tuesday, said the commission is already in the process of conducting a local government election and is restricted by its election guidelines as well as the Electoral Act 2022 (Amended) within a time-frame guarded by the law.

The communique which was read by the Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC in the state, Mr Victor Akande, added that since OSIEC had commenced the process of conducting elections before the Supreme Court ruling on local government election and revenue allocation.

His words, “We are pleading with the federal government that there is no need withholding the allocation of local government areas in Osun because we in Osun, the OSSIEC have started the process of conducting election since January before the idea of going to the Supreme Court would come up. Therefore, so far Osun is already in the process and has not erred on the side of the law, because the law States that election notice should be given 360 days before the conduct of the election.

“We are giving the Commission our vote of confidence today. We promise to give all the support the commission will need so that the election will be good enough to be a reference point all over Nigeria. We have confidence in OSSIEC and we give it the hand of fellowship. We trust the Commission to conduct a free and fair election come February 2025”.

Fielding questions from newsmen, OSIEC Chairman, Hashim Abioye reiterated the commission’s commitment towards conducting an election that would be a reference point in the country, saying with the support he enjoyed from all the 17 political parties in the state, who are also at the interactive session, he would not disappoint their expectations.