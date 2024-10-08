Lekki Port takes delivery of two new Pilot boats from NPA

By Godwin Oritse

The management of Lekki Port, the first deep-sea port in Nigeria, has taken delivery of two new state-of-the-art pilot boats, “PC Jalingo and PC Nadiya”, from the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA).



Speaking on the significance of the two pilot boats’ delivery, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Du Ruogang, explained that the new PC Jalingo and PC Nadiya would further enhance Lekki Port’s operational excellence by ensuring smooth and safe navigation of large vessels in and out of the port’s channel.



Ruogang noted that the addition of PC Jalingo and PC Nadiya will bolster the port’s operational capacity to manage increased cargo volumes and facilitate smoother maritime operations, thereby strengthening its position as the gateway to West Africa’s trade network.



He described the milestone as a testament to NPA’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the concession agreement. He also expressed profound appreciation to the Nigerian Ports Authority for the invaluable support since the start of operations in April 2023.



Commenting on the development, Mr. Yang Xixiong, the Operations Manager for Lekki Port, described the arrival of two Pilot boats as a positive signal and another significant step toward achieving the Port’s goal of becoming the leading gateway to West Africa.



Xixiong noted that the addition to the fleet would enhance navigational capabilities by ensuring vessels’ safe and efficient movement in and out of the terminal.



“With these boats, our pilots can better guide vessels of all sizes, improving safety in challenging weather and sea conditions. The expanded fleet also means quicker responses and more efficient vessel handling, allowing us to serve more ships in less time,” he said.