Lekki Astro League seeks sponsorship as season begins

By Solomon Nwoke

In a move to build its brand awareness among Nigerian football fans, Lekki Astro Sports Club ( LASC) is seeking national and international sponsorship deals to boost an exhilarating season of action, star-studded matchups, and unforgettable moments.

The Lekki Astro Sports Club is a fast-growing all-star sports Club in the Lekki Axis of Lagos, with over 100 quality multi-ethnic and diaspora members from various walks of life, aged between (35-60) years. It has members including some ex-Super Eagles players and prominent ex-European-based professional players.

The Lekki Astro league kicks off this month and ends towards the end of the year with awards and a gala night takes place in December 2024.

A press release by the league management reads:

“LASC League has a long-standing connection with football globally and we look forward to developing annually. It is an annual tournament, which aims to promote peace, love, and unity through football to keep fit while challenging ourselves further through competition. The league will bring Nigerians and other part of Africa together with the motive of unity irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.”

“The Lekki Astro League is purely Nigerian, as all members are Nigerians even though some members reside abroad. All materials and equipment for the league are sourced locally.”

“Our objective is to have sponsors partner with us as we kick-start our 2024 league cup in October 2024 and wrap up our annual End of the year/awards night coming up in December 2024.

According to the statement, Lekki Astro League is an intra-football tournament comprised of four football teams while the kick-off stretches across six weeks with 12 matches to be played in a regular league format. The four teams participating in this season are Team Harrison Group, Team Smart FC, Team Success, and Team Las Pinas Luxury.

The statement continues: “The 3rd edition of the LASC league promises to be bigger and better than the previous editions, as we gradually continue to improve on the template that was established from the inaugural edition. This is the first time we will be having entirely different sponsors from the initial editions.

This year’s edition promises to be more exciting as our membership increases annually with competent individuals who are competent on the field of play,” it concluded.

LASC league is delighted to announce the individual sponsorship of Chief Harrison Okorie, Mr. Smart Ibe, Mr Chima Njoku, and Mr. Chigozie Igwebuike to commence the “incredible season”