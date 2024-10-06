Lawmaker distributes foodstuffs to 10,000 in Lagos

Rep. James Faleke (Ikeja Federal Constituency) on Monday distributed foodstuffs to 10,000 residents of the constituency.

The distribution held at the Lagos Television Authority (LTV).

The palliative comprised five kilogrammes of rice and two kilogrammes of Semovita.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel were on ground to control the crowd.

“What we are here to do is a continuation of our palliative distribution. We started in April when we handed over to 11,000 pupils. It lasted for days.

“Today, we are determined to give 10,000 people who reside in Ikeja Constituency.

“We are giving them five kilogrammes of rice and two kilogrammes of Semovita, we will continue to do it next month. It should be bigger than this.

“We expect that our less privileged people will continue to benefit, we need to support and help our people.

“By next week, we are going to add another 2,100, we will continue to do this on behalf of President Bola Tinubu,” Faleke said.

Faleke said that the only criterion to have a pack of the palliative was to present a voter card.

“The only criteria is to be a voter, you must be a registered voter, your political affiliation does not matter, just have a voter card,” he said.

Alhaja Olusola Kokumo, the Chairman of APC in Ojodu Local Council Development Area of All Progressives Congress, described Faleke’s gesture as commendable.

“He has been doing this even before he got elected, he keeps assisting members of this constituency,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries and cobbler, Mr Matthew Davids, told NAN that he was happy that those with physical disabilities were considered first.

“I’m very happy that we got these relief materials. It will sustain my family for some time,” he said.

Mrs Adesike Ojobaro, a businesswoman, who also benefitted, told NAN that she would continue to pray for Faleke for his assistance over the years.

” This is not the first time. Even before he became a politician, I benefitted from many of his empowerment programmes.

”I pray that God continues to keep him in good health. He is a good man,” she said. (NAN)