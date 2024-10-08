Lagos govt, dredgers reach truce over regulation

Lagos govt, dredgers parley

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government and Dredgers Association of Nigeria have resolved the hitherto conflict between the parties, with both sides agreeing to work together to improve and regulate the dredging industry in the state.

This resolution was reached during a stakeholders’ meeting initiated by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

The meeting was part of a series aimed at addressing the concerns that had strained the relationship between the government and the dredgers.

Tensions between the parties had escalated, particularly after the January ruling by the Supreme Court, which placed control of waterways under the authority of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA. This decision further led to face-off between the state government and the dredging operators.

At the meeting, Alebiosu stressed the importance of building a strong partnership between the government and dredgers, highlighting the need to eliminate bad actors within the sector.

He acknowledged that the ministry had obtained certain approvals but stressed the importance of transparency and collaboration with the dredgers.

“We have a duty to protect the lagoon, and it’s essential that everything functions properly. We can’t stand by while things deteriorate; we need to act both proactively and reactively.

“Illegal operators are a threat to your business as well, so you must organize better to address this issue,” Alebiosu maintained.

He assured the dredgers that the government would not tolerate impostors or illegal operators, warning that it would no longer be business as usual for those who failed to comply with regulations.

Alebiosu added, “We are open to suggestions, support, and advice. It’s important that we all work together to advance government business and keep the industry clean.”

Responding, the President of the Dredgers Association, Batare Akpomejero, expressed his group’s willingness to cooperate with the government, noting that they appreciated the ministry’s regulatory role.

Akpomejero, assured the commissioner that the association was committed to a positive working relationship and urged the government to provide necessary services to enhance their operations.

The association’s Secretary General, Richard Ntan, called on the government to take decisive action against illegal operators and urged the commissioner to ignore influence peddlers.

He praised the commissioner for his efforts in resolving the long-standing conflict between the dredgers and the government.

The Permanent Secretary, Lolade Aina, thanked the dredgers for their cooperation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing their challenges.