Lagos-Calabar coastal road realignment: Residents urge Tinubu to intervene, accuse Umahi of encroachment

Minister of Works, David Umahi

By Henry Ojelu

Residents and landowners in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos State have called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in what they describe as illegal encroachment on their properties by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, under the guise of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road realignment project.

Speaking at a press conference, the affected residents, many of whom have filed lawsuits against Umahi, the Ministry of Works, Hi-Tech Construction Company Ltd, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Attorney-General of Lagos State, stated that the realignment is unjust and unlawful.

Alhaji Abimbola Oshilaja, speaking on behalf of the residents, condemned the forceful attempt to take over properties they legally acquired from the Lagos State government. He noted that neither he nor other affected landowners, such as Etisalat Staff Co-operative Multipurpose Society Ltd and Mr. Olufemi Omoola Fasehun, were issued notices of revocation or offered compensation prior to the Ministry’s sudden decision to reroute the road through their properties.

Oshilaja expressed concern that over 400 house owners in the community are living in fear, unsure of when Ministry officials might demolish their homes. “It is disheartening that we, who hold proper titles to our properties, are being harassed, while powerful individuals who encroached on the coastal road alignment are being spared. This is a clear injustice. Although we have taken the matter to court, we still appeal to President Tinubu to come to our aid,” he said.

He argued that the actions of the Minister of Works violate Section 28 of the Land Use Act, which mandates notice of revocation, hearings, and fair compensation before any land can be acquired by the government.

Adeyemi Tajudeen, counsel for some of the aggrieved residents, described the situation as an abuse of office, noting that the Okun Ajah community had been lawfully granted a global certificate of occupancy by Tinubu himself when he was Governor of Lagos State in 2006. He explained that the coastal road alignment was initially determined not to affect the residents’ properties, but that Umahi’s ministry had altered the route to favor certain powerful individuals.

Tajudeen further stated that the Ministry’s actions breach the Nigerian Constitution and the Land Use Act, emphasizing that no notices of revocation or compensation offers had been issued to the affected landowners. “What Umahi is doing is punishing people who have legal and equitable rights to their land. This is a clear display of coercive power,” he added.

While the residents have filed legal actions to stop further encroachment, they are urging President Tinubu, known as an advocate for the rule of law, to intervene and ensure the Minister reverts to the original alignment of the coastal road project.