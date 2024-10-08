Lagos boat mishap: Ferry manager arrested for alleged negligence

File image for illustration

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says the manager of a ferry that capsized on Monday in Lagos has been arrested for alleged negligence and failure to comply with safety regulations.

The Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Mrs Sarat Braimah, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Braimah said that the arrest was effected as a result of findings from a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She said that the investigation was conducted by NIWA.

“The arrest is aimed at ensuring accountability and setting a precedence for strict adherence to waterways regulations to prevent future occurrences.

“Further legal actions are underway as investigations continue,” she said.

She said that the ferry manager must produce the captain of the boat.

She said that it had been established that the fibre boat veered off its channel and collided with a wooden boat due to the obstructed vision of the captain.

Braimah said that the obstruction was largely due to loads on the fibre boat.

She added that the boat owned by Only God Ferry failed to adhere to operational safety standards and proper navigation procedures.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the boat mishap occurred on Monday at Imore, Lagos State.

According to the official, two passengers are still missing, five rescued with injuries and others were rescued unhurt.