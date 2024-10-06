Kukah urges FG to abolish law preventing religious bodies from owning broadcast licenses

By OLAYINKA LATONA

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to repeal the law prohibiting religious organizations from obtaining broadcast licenses.

He made the appeal during a lecture at the Catholic Herald Centenary Lecture and Awards Presentation held in Lagos, with the theme: “The Nigerian State: Transcending Challenges; Attaining True Nationhood.”

Recalling the contributions of early Catholic missionaries in 1920, Kukah highlighted how they established schools like St. Gregory and St. Finbarr’s, and a newspaper that served as a platform for challenging colonial injustices. He lamented the fact that today’s descendants of those visionaries are not holding significant leadership positions in the country.

Kukah expressed his frustration that, while individuals with questionable backgrounds can own media outlets, the Catholic Church and other religious organizations are restricted by law from doing so. He challenged President Bola Tinubu to abolish the law, asserting that now is the time to correct the imbalance.

“Anyone can set up a radio or television station, but the Catholic Church cannot, because the government is afraid we may misuse it. This law must be abolished if we are serious about moving forward,” Kukah said.

Speaking virtually, the Archbishop emphasized that, regardless of the government in power, Nigerians must confront the state’s failure to meet its constitutional obligations.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, also spoke at the event, praising the Catholic Herald newspaper for its historic role in Nigeria’s pre-independence era. He emphasized that the newspaper would continue to contribute to public discourse while fulfilling its evangelistic mission.

Dignitaries at the event included representatives of President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The event, which is part of the year-long celebration of the Catholic Herald’s 100th anniversary, was attended by top government officials, business leaders, and religious figures.

Awards were presented to several eminent Nigerians, including Femi Otedola (Catholic Herald Centenary Man Award), Chief Simeon Eyisi (Face of The Herald 100 Award), Sir Robert Soji Olagunju (Centenary Media Personality Award), and Sir Steve Omojafor (Centenary Life Achievement Award), among others.