Kidnap attempt on lawmaker’s wife: Police kill 3 suspects in Delta

….Recover 4 AK-47 riffles

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—THREE suspected kidnappers, allegedly involved in the failed kidnap attempt on the wife of a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, have been shot dead in a gun battle with men of the State Police Command.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

Recall that suspected kidnappers, had on 2 September, 2024, attempted to kidnap the lawmaker’s wife at Okoloba Junction Jakpa Road, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, killing two mobile policemen and a driver, one Mr. David Imela in the bloody operation.

Edafe, in the statement, noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abaniwonda Olufemi, had following the kidnap attempt, immediately ordered water-tight deployment around Warri and environs as well as narrowing the roads and blockage of all exit points.

The statement said: “It didn’t take long as Police operatives of Ebrumede division led by the DPO, Iwok Ndifereke strategically deployed and created an artificial hold-up at DSC roundabout and sighted the vehicle as described with a matching registration number.

“On noticing the traffic and sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on the team, which responded professionally owning to the busy nature of the area.

“The hoodlums immediately abandoned the vehicle shattered with bullets and escaped with bullet injuries. Three AK-47 rifles and their operational vehicle with registration no. WWR-436-GZ were recovered.

“The CP not satisfied with their escape, directed that the DPO Ebrumede should go all out and ensure the suspects were arrested and brought to book.

“Armed with available information and exhibit found in the abandoned vehicle, on October 3, 2024, the DPO Ebrumede Division CSP Iwok Ndifereke led operatives to their hideout in Agbarho where the Police engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel.

“The Policemen who were prepared for the battle ahead overpowered the hoodlums, three of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries while other escaped and another AK-47 rifle was also recovered. The suspects were taken to the Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“Manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”