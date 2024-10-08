Kanye West, Bianca Censori headed for divorce after nearly 2 years of marriage

Popualar American rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are reportedly on the verge of divorce after nearly two years of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, are said to have broken up a few weeks ago, according to reports by TMZ.

Sources close to the pair revealed that Kanye has been informing their inner circle about the split, though the exact reasons for the separation remain unclear.

The last public sighting of the duo was on September 20, 2024, in Tokyo. Since then, West has not been seen in public, raising speculation about the status of their relationship.

It is also reported that Bianca Censori has traveled to Australia to stay with her family amid the ongoing breakup.

This would mark Kanye West’s second high-profile divorce, as he was previously married to reality star Kim Kardashian.

The two were wed in May 2014, following the birth of their first child, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2022.

Vanguard News