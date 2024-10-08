Kaduna health workers give reasons for ongoing strike

Doctors

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nurses and other health workers in Kaduna State have said that non Implementation of the 30% balance of the 2009 CONHESS (Consolidated Health Salary Structure) for health workers in the State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Board, among other reasons, made them to go on strike.

This was contained in a joint statement on the indefinite strike action embarked by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NAMNM) Kaduna State Council, Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists (AHAPN) Kaduna State Ministry of Health Chapter and Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) Kaduna State Ministry of Health Chapter.

The statement was jointly signed by Comrade Nr. Ishaku Yakubu Chairman of NANNM Kaduna,Pharm. Mansur S. Halidu Chairman AHAPN SMOH and Comrade Jesse David. Chairman of

AMLSN SMOH.

According to the aggrieved workers, ” we wish to inform the General public that we have been left with no other option but to embark on an indefinite strike, effective from Wednesday 2nd October 2024, following the continued failure of the State Government to meet our longstanding demands.”

“Our demands, which have been communicated to the appropriate authorities repeatedly, remain as follows:

Implementation of the 30% balance of the 2009 CONHESS (Consolidated Health Salary Structure) for health workers in the State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Board. Implementation of the 2021 hazard allowance for health workers in the State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Board. Implementation of the 2019 CONHESS for Health workers in Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital. Payment of arrears for Newly recruited Health workers employed in 2023..Immediate release of all outstanding promotions for our members, including the prompt implementation of these promotions and the payment of all accompanying arrears.”

“It is worthy of note that despite suspending our warning strike action two months ago in good faith, our members are yet to receive any tangible benefits arising from the strike. This lack of commitment demonstrates a clear disregard for the welfare of health workers and the health sector at large.”

“We urge the government and relevant stakeholders to act promptly and fulfill their promises. This strike action, though regrettable, is necessary to ensure that the rights and welfare of health workers are respected and upheld. The health and wellbeing of the good people of Kaduna State depends on a well-compensated and motivated workforce.”

“We sincerely apologize to the public for any inconvenience this strike may cause.However, the failure of the authorities to honor our agreements has left us with no other option,” the statement added.