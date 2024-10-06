Judiciary working with influential politicians —Ex-agitators tell Kekere-Ekun

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex-warlords of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) and leaders of the Movement for Actualization of Dreams of Niger Deltans (MADND), have congratulated Justice Kudirat Kekere- Ekun on her assumption of office as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

In a statement by Josiah Oyakonghan (Commander Oyimi 1), the ex-militant leaders said they were excited with the CJN’s pledge to redeem the image of the judiciary, adding that her resolve will rekindle renewed trust in the country’s justice system.

“We heartily convey our warmest congratulations to Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, as she assumes office as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.

We specifically commend her remarks, as she pledged to redeem the judiciary’s bartered image.

“As citizens of Nigeria who are advocating for the economic emancipation of the minority Ijaw people, we are compelled to make this statement as the judiciary which was once the bastion of hope to the common man, is now an enemy to justice and the common man, working in tandem with some influential politicians whose aim is to continuously promote electoral frauds, malpractices and embezzlement of public funds at the detriment of public good.

“Our new CJN, therefore, has it as a moral duty for justice, dignity and orderliness to be upheld; while, also cautioning her to be careful with the praise-singing politicians, whom by all standards with their public records of good governance and credible election, have been questionable and depressing.

“Nigerians can only enjoy a new ray of hope if you stand firm and defend democratic principles, which will indeed portray Nigeria’s image positively to the international community. We are keenly watching, and we hope and pray you succeed!”