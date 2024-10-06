Incumbent Kais Saied set to win Tunisia election with 89%

Tunisia’s incumbent President Kais Saied is set to win the country’s presidential election with 89.2 percent support, according to exit polls broadcast on national television Sunday after polls closed.

Saied, 66, is expected to win by a landslide with his challengers Ayachi Zemmal set to collect 6.9 percent and Zouhair Maghzaoui 3.9 percent of the vote, independent polling group Sigma Conseil said.