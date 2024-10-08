IMO Sec General commends Nigeria over maritime security

…meets with NIMASA boss

By Godwin Oritse

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, IMO, Arsenio Dominguez, has commended Nigeria for leading the charge to maintain the safety and security of commercial shipping in the Gulf of Guinea, particularly during recent times when the situation in the Red Sea has led to heavier shipping traffic in the region.

Speaking during a meeting with the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, at the IMO headquarters in London last weekend, Dominguez also commended the NIMASA boss for engaging the technical team at the IMO on how Nigeria can address all identified gaps from the 2016 audit conducted by the organization.

In his words “I want to appreciate the effort of Nigeria on the progress made so far as regards security in the Gulf of Guinea region. There were concerns due to the situation in the Red Sea and resultant pressure around the gulf of Guinea but we are pleased that the situation has remained the same. We at IMO have been working with Nigeria through NIMASA and we desire that the partnership continues.

“I am also happy that you are meeting with IMO technical staff on how to close all identified gaps before the next audit cycle. This is a step in the right direction and we are ready to give any technical support”.

Dominguez also announced that the Organization is working on enhancing the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) to provide better services to member states in terms of information management.

Also speaking Mobereola declared that his leadership will pay attention to details on how Nigeria can become a voice to be reckoned with in global maritime diplomacy, adding that Nigeria is committed to sustaining the momentum of recent achievements in safety and security within the maritime domain.

He stated: “My tenure will leverage existing relationships both locally and internationally to sustain the momentum in safety and security within the Nigerian maritime domain. The creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry in Nigeria by Mr. President emphasizes the policy direction of this administration. Our goal is to ensure that Nigeria plays an active leading role not just in the region or the IMO, but in the global maritime space.”

He further that his meeting with IMO technical staff was aimed at ensuring that NIMASA and the IMO are aligned before the next audit cycle.

“I discovered today that some critical information regarding our administration and the technical team at the IMO is obsolete, and we are reviewing it to update it immediately. We do not see the IMO audit as an examination but rather as a guide to assist Nigeria in achieving its potential; hence, my decision to get personally involved. We need to get the basics right”, added.