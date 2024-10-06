I won’t promote sex-related content — Amarachi Okoh

By Ayo Onikoyi

Content creator and actress, Amarachi Okoh, popularly known as Marahchi or Ada Igbo Nile has made a firm stance against promoting sexual content in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Potpourri, the actress stated, “I even screen the songs artists bring for promotions. If it’s a sex-related song, I won’t promote it. There are other creators who would do that; everyone has their style. I cannot endorse a sex enhancement brand.”

The Enugu-born actress, who grew up in Oba, Anambra, and later moved to Lagos for her NYSC, touched on her experiences in Nollywood as a dark-skinned actress. “Being a dark-skinned girl, I don’t think my complexion influences the roles they give me. I feel it’s all about the talent,” she said.

Marahchi further explained her boundaries when it comes to intimate scenes in movies. “I haven’t kissed in a movie yet, and I don’t think I can. It’s because of my personality and the kind of family I come from,” she noted, reinforcing her commitment to maintaining her principles in the industry.

Her refusal to engage in sex-related content or scenes shows a strong dedication to her personal values, setting her apart as a performer with clear boundaries in a challenging industry.