I didn’t join APC to unseat Oyebanji, says ex-ADP guber candidate, Elebute-Halle

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Kemi Elebute-Halle, has said that she has no intention of unseating the governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji.

Elebute-Halle disclosed this on Monday in Ado-Ekiti during her official defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists, she stated she joined the ruling party along with thousands of her supporters from the 16 local government areas of the state due to the commendable leadership and governance style of Governor Oyebanji.

She explained that she intends to work alongside the governor because she believes in President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda for Nigeria’s progress.

Her words: “I defected with my supporters across the 16 local governments in the state to the All Progressives Congress because I believe in the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of Mr President and for having a good governor in Ekiti State, who has adopted this agenda through various developmental initiatives that have benefited the people.

“I believe Mr. President will move Nigeria forward, and I trust in Mr. Governor with what he has achieved in these two years; he is a good leader.

“I have told the governor to relax, I am not a traitor. I only want to work with him and for him because I believe in his government and his system of governance.

“There is no reason I want to unseat him. Will I take over in two years? He won the election fair and square. My intention is not to unseat Mr. Governor but to work with him as a progressive partner, and I see him as my political leader and mentor in APC.”

While welcoming Elebute-Halle and her supporters, the Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Monisade Afuye, commended the achievements of Governor Oyebanji’s administration over the past two years, which, according to her, influenced Elebute-Halle’s decision to join the ruling party.

She praised Elebute-Halle for joining the developmental efforts of the APC, noting that her presence would further contribute to the state’s progress.

“Oyebanji has brought progress and development to Ekiti State.

“When it comes to leadership and the dividends of democracy, especially in terms of appointments, we can say women hold around 60%, which shows Oyebanji’s commitment to empowering women, youths, and leaders in the state.

“Mr. Governor does not intimidate anyone. Once you join us, you are part of the team, and that’s why we are welcoming Elebute-Halle today as part of the government and the party.” She said