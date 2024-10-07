‘I charge up to $100k for influencing’, says Bobrisky in new leaked audio

By Hope Ejairu

Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris popularly known as Bobrisky, has allegedly claimed that he charges as high as $100,000 for his influencing services on various social media platforms.

He also denied the claims that he is into money laundering, emphasising that his source of wealth is legal and from a genuine source.

The social media personality disclosed this in a call recording shared by critic and social media influencer, Martins Otse, otherwise known as VeryDarkMan, on Monday, October 7.

His words: “All the money I have is genuine and the sources are like most of my influencing, like that day I called you that one woman wanted to pay me £10,000, you know I told you that it’s for influencing.

“So, people don’t know how I charge a lot of money for influencing but I made them understand I charge as far as $100,000 to influence,” Bobrisky allegedly said.

Recall that the crossdresser was found guilty of mutilating the naira in April 2024, and consequently sentenced to six months in jail.

