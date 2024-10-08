‘I already started the course’: Iniesta confirms plans to become coach

Spanish footballer Andres Iniesta poses for photographs during an event to celebrate his career at the America’s Cup Experience venue in Barcelona on October 8, 2024. – Andres Iniesta scored the most important goal in the history of Spanish football, winning his country the World Cup for the first time in 2010. Iniesta came through Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy, joining the club aged 12, departing 22 years later to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe before spending last season at Emirates in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Spanish legend, Andres Iniesta is clear with his next adventure of being a coach roughly 24 hours after he announced his retirement on October 8th.

The ex-Spanish international mentioned he had already started a course on coaching in a press conference in Barcelona.

“I already starting the coaching course,” Iniesta said at his retirement event.

“I want to train myself for this next stage.

“Those of you who know me know that I am quite stubborn in that sense, To do a great job.

“It won’t be behind the ball but in another place.

“You will continue to hear things from me. If there is something that can define my career, it is pride in having fought.

“Worked until the last drop and day I was a football player.

“That’s the biggest thing for me. The rest is history,” Iniesta said.

The ex-Barca man was laced with statistics from the Spanish outfit, making 674 appearances scoring 57 goals and bagging 15 assists.

Overall he played 885 games scoring 93 goals and had 164 assists.

Vanguard News