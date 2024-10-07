HSSN partners Rotary, Her Dream Initiative, NESII, others on GirlPower programme

The Human and Social Sustainability Network, HSSN, Africa, is working with six other organisations to commemorate this year’s October 11 International Day of the Girl with the second edition of the GirlPower Programme in Lagos.

HSSN partners on the programme include Her Dream Initiative; Star Girls Africa; Natineee Empowerment for Sustainable Impact Initiative, NESII; Mighty Minds Africa; ULesson Group, and The Investment Society, UNILAG, supported by Rotary Club of New Lagos, Ikeja, District 9112; Lagos State Ministry of Education District IV, and individual donors.

A statement by Funmilayo Oyekanmi, Executive Director of HSSN Africa, noted that the programme will include a three-day event series of activities.

“Three hundred adolescent girls from two public schools in Surulere, Lagos State will take part in the October 2024 programme and post-event activities, including the ‘Safe Space Engagement’, that will run till June 2025.

“The educational programme has six focus areas to ensure that girls are adequately equipped to make more informed choices for their futures and even empower other girls.

“These areas include S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) careers, sexual and reproductive health, SRH, rights, gender-based violence, leadership and innovation, academic excellence, and financial literacy.

“We would also be publishing 1,000 copies of the GirlPower Book, some part of which will be distributed to the 300 participants and administered in partnership with the school administration and co-implementing partners.

“The book has contributing 31 authors from seven countries – Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Botswana, and the United States — and contains extensive insights into our six focus areas to that facilitate lifelong learning for our participants.

“We are convinced that through this programme, the participating girls will experience behavioural transformation and mind re-orientation, gain a better understanding of academic and career opportunities, improve their academic performances, develop leadership skills, learn to protect their bodies, and advocate for their rights.

“It is our priority to continually to empower and protect adolescent girls and young women. From 2025, we intend to expand this intervention to other states in Nigeria,” the statement added.

Below are more photos from the previous edition:



