How the Constitution deleted tradition(5), by Eric Teniola

From last week, this is the conclusion of the narrative in support of why tradition should be accorded its pride of place in Nigeria’s scheme of things as it helps us to connect with our past and preserve our culture for future generations.

IT is important to value the positive aspects of our traditions while recognising when it is time to let go of outdated ones. By doing this, we ensure that our traditions remain alive and relevant for many years to come.

Traditions are an integral part of any culture, providing a sense of identity, continuity, and community. Valuing your traditions is essential to preserve the shared values and practices that are unique to each cultural group. keeping traditions alive is essential for passing on knowledge and history from one generation to the next, helping to shape the future of that culture.

A clamour to change this Constitution today is being championed by so many people because they know that it is unworkable for us.

Among the many who want this change are Ambassador Tunde Adeniran, Senator Uba Sani, Mr Femi Falana, SAN; Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN; Senator Shehu Sani and many more, including my boss, Chief Olusegun Osoba, two-time governor of Ogun State, whom I served as Oyo State Editor, when he was the Managing Director of Kwara State-owned NIGERIAN HERALD 49 years ago. The name that strikes me most is that of Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku (91) from Obosi in Anambra State. He married an Egba Princess, Ebunola Olubunmi Solanke in 1962. At 91, the struggle to change our presidential system of government may turn out to be his last struggle. He led a delegation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in THE VILLA recently in his crusade for a change of the Constitution.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku had his education at the Merchants of Light School, Oba and the University of Ibadan. He attended courses in Cambridge, England; Institute of Public Administration, London; Cavillam Institute, France; management trainee, later regional assistant, Commonwealth Development Corporation, London and Lagos, 1959-1962, joined Nigerian Diplomatic Service; 1962, member, Nigeria Permanent Mission to the UN, New York; 1963-1966, assistant director, International Affairs Division, Commonwealth Secretariat; 1966-1971, director, International Affairs Division; 1971-1975, assistant, secretary-general, Commonwealth Secretariat, London; 1975-1977, deputy secretary-general, Commonwealth Secretariat, London; 1977-1983, Minister of External Affairs; November-December, re-appointed deputy secretary-general, Commonwealth Secretariat, 1989, assumed office July 1990; deputy chairman, later vice-president, Royal Commonwealth Society, London since 1972; member, Committee of Management, Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London, 1972; former director and chairman of the African Centre, London, member of the governing councils of the overseas Development Institute, (ODI, The International Institute for Strategic Studies, London, and Save the Children Fund; secretary for the committee reviewing Commonwealth inter-governmental organisations, 1966; secretary for the Commonwealth Observers Team covering the Gibraltar Referendum, 1967; and secretary to the Commission to find a resolution to the 1969 Anguilla crisis; lead secretariat team accompanying Commonwealth Eminent Persons Group to Southern Africa, 1986. Dr. Emeka Anyaoku holds the chieftaincy title of Ichie Adazie of Obosi.

When people like Chief Anyaoku talk, I am sure they know what they are talking about. He and his likes should be encouraged in their condemnation of the Presidential Constitution that we are operating.