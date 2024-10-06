How property technology will shape Nigeria’s real estate – John Oamen

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the demand for streamlined construction processes continues to rise, John Oamen, CEO of Cutstruct, a leading PropTech company, has described the company’s newly revamped marketplace as the solution to Nigeria’s procurement challenges.

“We understand the challenges construction professionals face when procuring materials; delays, inconsistent pricing, and unreliable suppliers can significantly hinder project timelines,” Oamen noted.

Cutstruct’s innovative marketplace addresses these pain points by providing a vast selection of construction materials, sourced from reliable local and international manufacturers and distributors.

Designed with a focus on ease and speed, one of the standout features is its integration

with WhatsApp, allowing users to request quotes and buy construction materials on the

messaging app.

Customers can request quotes easily, and receive detailed pricing and quality comparisons within minutes. This streamlined quote request process saves time and reduces the hassle associated with traditional procurement methods.

Furthermore, Cutstruct’s marketplace offers competitive pricing and exclusive discounts, allowing professionals to maximize cost savings without compromising on quality. The platform simplifies the ordering process, enabling users to finalize purchases quickly and ensuring timely deliveries to construction sites.

According to Oamen, “With our solution, professionals can seamlessly request quotes, place orders, and ensure timely deliveries, all in one place. We’re taking the hassle out of procurement, making it faster, more reliable, and cost-effective.”

Haven Homes, a satisfied client, praised Cutstruct for its commitment to quality and service. Manager John Dike highlighted timely deliveries, exceptional product quality, prompt customer support, and competitive pricing.