How Okoye Kennedy is taking regal approach to redefine the fashion industry

By Rita Okoye

BRATLIFE FOREVER has emerged as a powerhouse in the fashion industry, particularly in the South-East of Nigeria.

Founded in Enugu in 2018 by creative director and CEO Okoye Kachi Kennedy, the brand has captivated fashion enthusiasts for six years, establishing itself as the most successful fashion label in the region.

With Kennedy’s unwavering commitment to perfectionism, BRATLIFE FOREVER stands out for its distinct vision, unlike most brands that rely on a team, every major decision is made solely by its founder, ensuring that the brand’s direction remains focused and authentic.

The brand represents more than just fashion, it is about a way of life. BRATLIFE FOREVER’s collections are reflections of Kennedy’s thoughts, beliefs, and emotions. In an industry where many play by the rules, this brand breaks them. Kennedy wanted his designs to speak to something deeper, sentimental, thought-provoking, and expressive art.

The result is apparel that doesn’t just clothe the body but connects with the soul of its wearers. The brand has successfully convinced its customers that they are not just consumers but royalty, kings, and queens whose inner strength and beliefs are reflected in what they wear. This has gained them recognition from influential personalities, including Odumodu Black, King Perry, Daddy Showkey, Crayon, and DJ Neptune, among others.

In May 2022, BRATLIFE FOREVER launched its first physical store, solidifying its influence and visibility. This November/December, the brand is set to open its second store in Enugu, with a much-anticipated pop-up event in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, during the December festive season. These launches are expected to increase the brand’s accessibility and reach.

What makes BRATLIFE FOREVER truly special is its ability to influence the broader fashion industry. Since its inception, the brand has inspired a wave of successful start-up fashion labels in the South East, opening doors for more creative ventures in the region. Unlike before, the fashion landscape has become more vibrant, and BRATLIFE FOREVER has been a key player in shaping this transformation.

In an industry that is ever-evolving, BRATLIFE FOREVER stands as evidence of timelessness. Its legacy is certain to endure for generations to come. As they say, “Guarantee your kids will wear BRATLIFE FOREVER,” continuing the reign of fashion royalty.