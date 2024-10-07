How Nigerians can register their businesses in Canada

By Akanni Dorcas

Starting a business is both exciting and challenging, and registering a company in Canada can be a great move for Nigerian entrepreneurs looking to expand or establish a strong foundation abroad.

Incorporation in Canada provides several benefits that go beyond legal protection, making it an attractive option for business owners, no matter their citizenship status.

If you’re considering incorporation in Canada, here’s a step-by-step guide that covers the costs, and requirements for foreign nationals.

Choose your registration location



First things first in incorporating your Canadian business, you have two options: you can go for federal incorporation or start local by incorporating in a specific province. Or, you can go for both.

Federal incorporation helps secure your business name across all 10 provinces, while provincial registration limits that protection to just one province. But keep in mind, if you choose federal incorporation, you’ll still need an Extra-Provincial Registration in each province where you plan to do business.



This step is essential for tax purposes, opening bank accounts, and any local licenses or permits your business might need.

Choose a Business Name



You’ve got two options when naming your Canadian business: go with a Numbered Name (assigned by Canada’s Corporate Registry) or create your own Unique Name.



A Numbered Name is simply a unique set of numbers the registry gives to your company, while a Unique Name is one you choose to give it a special identity.



If you go for a Unique Name, make sure it follows Canadian naming rules and double-check its availability on the government’s online database.

Determine your business structure



After choosing your business name, it’s time to decide if your business will be a corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship. Each structure has its advantages, so choose the one that best suits your business goals.

Prepare incorporation documents



Draft the Articles of Incorporation, which includes key details like your company name, objectives, and address.

Register your business



After drafting the Articles of Incorporation, it is time to register with the relevant provincial or territorial authority, submitting essential details like your company name and structure. This process varies by location.

Appoint directors



Choose the directors for your company. Federally, 25% of directors must be Canadian residents, although some provinces, like Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia, don’t have residency requirements.

Obtain necessary permits and licenses



Based on your business type, you may need specific permits and licenses. Check local regulations and industry requirements to ensure full compliance.

Get a Business Number (BN)



Apply for a BN through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), which is needed for tax purposes.

Register for taxes



If you plan to operate outside your province of registration, complete an extra-provincial registration to comply with tax laws and operate smoothly in multiple provinces.

Incorporating a business in Canada might seem complex, but it’s manageable with the right information. For Nigerians, this is a fantastic opportunity to tap into a stable economy and access North American markets.

If you plan to operate mainly in one province, provincial incorporation may be ideal. With provincial incorporation, your business name is protected only within that province, meaning issues could arise if you expand into other regions.

For broader name protection and the ability to operate anywhere in Canada, federal incorporation is an option. This gives you exclusive rights to your business name nationwide, unlike provincial incorporation.



As earlier stated, requirements for federal incorporation include having at least 25% of directors as Canadian residents.



Businesses incorporated federally can choose any Canadian location for their head office.

