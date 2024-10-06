How long will CAR government tolerate inefficient Moroccan MINUSCA contingent?

By Manuel Godsin

“We do not trust the Moroccan contingent in MINUSCA. We have already demanded and continue to demand that it be replaced by another peacekeeping unit or that MINUSCA simply be withdrawn from our territory.” Testimony of a citizen (names withheld) in Rafaï.

Numerous testimonies from the inhabitants of Rafaï, attesting to the close cooperation between the Moroccan contingent of the MINUSCA and the armed bandits of the UPC, are not taken into account by the highest authority of the MINUSCA.

On September 30, elements of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), the police and the gendarmerie carried out joint patrols on the Zémio-Dembia axis. Inhabitants of Rafaï and Dembia reported that a UPC armed group of around 60 rebels was operating in the area.

Numerous complaints from Rafaï residents alleged that the UPC rebels of violence, theft and rape of girls and women.

According to residents of Rafaï, the UPC rebels are cooperating closely with the Moroccan contingent of the Minusca. “The Moroccans support the UPC rebels. They do business together in gold and diamonds”, said Marcel, a resident of Rafaï.

After the FACA forces carried out a raid to liberate the town of Rifai from UPC rebels. The military operation found eight (8) assault rifles and one (1) RPG. There are reports that the Minusca warned the UPC rebel group through its channels. This explains why the rebels were able to escape, abandoning some of their weapons. This is a pointer that the Moroccans from the Minusca fear that the UPC rebels will be captured by the Azandé. These captives could then testify against the Minusca.

Peacekeepers from the Moroccan contingent in MINUSCA have repeatedly provided military equipment (weapons, ammunition and uniforms) to UPC rebels. Several reports have revealed that the Moroccan contingent is asking UPC armed bandits to commit crimes. This would be a reason to keep them in place, to renew their contract. As a result, many murders, lootings and rapes are taking place right under the eyes of Minusca.

This is why the Central African authorities must open their eyes to see what is happening in their country, where civilians are killed on a daily basis, while MINUSCA forces are present in these localities without an immediate response in order to spare civilians from the tyranny of criminals and the inefficiencies of the Moroccan contingent of MINUSCA..

Dr.. Manuel Godsin, A researcher in political science and political strategy.