Holiday Rave draws huge crowds with star studded performances in Alimosho

By Rita Okoye

Holiday Rave, the weekly Monday night party hosted by Hollysee Hotels in Ipaja, Alimosho, has become a major attraction, thanks in large part to performances from some of Nigeria’s top music stars.

Over the past few months, big names in the industry like Sean Tizzle, Oritsefemi, T-Classic, Airboy, Young Duu, Klever Jay, Small Singer, and Slimcase, among others, have graced the stage, drawing large crowds and energizing the nightlife scene.

These star performances have turned Holiday Rave into a must-attend event for party lovers and music enthusiasts across Lagos. The combination of live music from chart-topping artists and the party atmosphere has helped Holiday Rave grow in popularity, making it one of the most talked-about events in Alimosho.

Sean Tizzle’s performance, for instance, drew a massive crowd, with fans flooding the venue to catch the singer’s signature hits live. Oritsefemi on the other hand brought his street anthem energy to the event, lighting up the crowd with songs that had everyone singing along.

T-Classic’s smooth vocals, Klever Jay’s energetic delivery, and Slimcase’s street-hop vibe have all contributed to the growing buzz around Holiday Rave. Each artist brings their own style to the event, ensuring there’s something for every music lover in attendance. Small Singer, a rising star, also added his flair to the event, keeping the audience on their feet with his performance.

These high-profile performances have not only made Holiday Rave the go-to event on Monday nights but have also elevated the profile of Alimosho as a nightlife destination in Lagos. The influx of attendees from various parts of the city has brought increased attention to the area, benefiting local businesses and boosting the overall jazziness of the community.

The organizer, Daniel Ikeri, popularly known as Dr. Holly revealed that more top artists are expected to perform in the coming weeks as Holiday Rave shows no signs of slowing down.