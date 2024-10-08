Hardship: N40,000 not enough to feed 4 children – Wife seeks increase in feeding allowance

A mother of four children, Jemila Chinwe has appealed to an Area Court in Centre-Igboro, Ilorin to increase the N20,000 feeding allowance earlier granted her to N80,000.

The applicant told the court that she was not finding it easy catering to the needs of the children since her separation from her ex-husband six years ago.

“I am not objecting to the court judgment of Sept. 19, 2018, on divorce, which awarded me N20,000 as custody and feeding allowance.

“I know what I went through to get my former husband to increase it to N40,000. I swallowed my pride and he increased it after three years. The N40,000 is not enough,” she said.

The presiding Judge, Toyin Aluko said:” Having gone through the judgment of this court, the matter was concluded by the same court in 2018.

“We don’t have the power to review the case”.

Aluko held that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The judge then terminated the case