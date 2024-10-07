Gunfire as thugs prevent newly sworn-in Rivers LG chairmen from accessing offices

File image.

By Davies Iheamnachor

Heavy gunfire has been reported across several local government areas, LGAs in Rivers State, as armed thugs attempt to prevent newly sworn-in LG chairmen from accessing their respective council offices.

Following the conclusion of the local government elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, on Saturday, the state governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, swore in the 23 elected LG chairmen.

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police, according to a statement from the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, ordered police officers to vacate LG premises across the state.

However, on Monday morning, reports emerged that a political group opposed to the outcome of the LGA elections had mobilized 20 youths per ward to block the newly elected chairmen and councillors from accessing their respective council secretariats.

At press time, heavy gunfire has been reported at the Ikwerre Loca Government Secretariat in Isiokpo, the Khana Secretariat in Bori, and other locations across the state.

Details coming.