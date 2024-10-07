Group felicitates Ehie on birthday anniversary

The Niger Delta Development Syndicates, has congratulated the Chief of Staff of the Rivers State Government House, Rt. Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, on the celebration of his birthday birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a congratulatory message by the group’s Chairman, Amb Theophilus Adolphus Ibodeme; Secretary, Dr. Adjah Adjah; Comrade Ralph Obinne Agbanashi; Dr. I. Romiel and Comrade Chima Ekwe.

The group which is also known as the Class of 2010 Niger Delta Council of State Students President’s Forum, described Ehie as colleague, friend, and leader.

The group, in the congratulatory message noted: “Your pragmatic, resilient, and dutiful approach to your representative functions has been commendable. Your tenure as Speaker of the State House of Assembly remains historic and progressive for the people and politics of Rivers State.

“As the head of the engine room under the leadership of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, you have continued to perform your duties with dedication, proactivity, and a dynamic support base for excellent service delivery.

“We pray that you enjoy many more years filled with God’s grace and glory, accompanied by perfect health and wealth.”