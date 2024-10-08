GPFN Empowers Kaduna Women with Disability to start Business

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Global Peace Foundation Nigeria(GPFN) in partnership with Global Peace Women on Tuesday,, empowered 50 women living with disability in Kaduna State with cash assistance so that they could set up simple businesses and desist from begging.

Speaking to journalists at the Arewa House Kaduna after the event, Country Director of the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, Rev Joseph John Hayab said the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria and the Global Peace Women have been working with women to amplify their voices in matters related to peace.

He said they realised that one of the challenges to building peace is poverty.

“Then, we have also been working with people with disability who mostly are badly hit by every violence. Those who have eyes can see danger and run. Those with legs can see danger and take to their heel. Those who are able can find a way and run but people with disability don’t have a way of protecting, it’s only God that saves them.

So working with them we found out that they’ve a lot of women among them. We feel to amplify the voice of women in peacebuilding, we need to work with women with disability. In our findings, one key thing that moves us is that these women with disability are mothers. They are still giving birth to children. Some blind women have children, some crippled women have children, deaf women and dumb women have children.”

“So if such a woman with a disability is not empowered, her problem would be more than what she can carry. Empowering her would help a lot because even her child, apart from seeing her as his mother, knowing that she could also provide for his life, and upbringing, could help to increase his commitment and dedication to protecting her.”

“We believe that instead of allowing our women with a disability be begging and people take advantage of them and do terrible things, and then we come and just condemn without taking action, we feel we should practically show what we can do.”

“We want to appeal to spirited Nigerians, you can partner with us, you can do it on your own to reach out to as many women with a disability as possible, so that in a short time from now, as we progress, we would reduce many of them you see them begging. Because we don’t just come to give them money,you can see the kind of training we are giving them, helping them to see light from a different angle that they can add and become more useful to themselves,” Hayab said.

Two of the beneficiaries, Suzie David from the Television community and Dorcas Maikarfi, in their separate remarks, appreciated the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria for the kind gesture and promised to utilise the money judiciously.

In their goodwill messages, Mrs. Hayab and Elizabeth David Hassan, reminded the women that there’s ability in disability and enjoined them to practice their trade with the fear of God and spread the gospel of peace and neigboliness .

In a vote of thanks, leader of the women with disability, Micah Shabi, expressed gratitude to the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria and their partner, Global Peace Women for coming to assist the women.

He recalled that other groups and individuals had in the past, promised to assist the women but were yet to, unlike the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria that translated its promise into action within a short period.

He said the women with disability were extremely grateful and would continue to propagate the gospel of peace and harmony in their communities.